Chance Of Rain Through Sunday Night, Then Temperatures Plummet

A significant cold front is set to sweep through the region, bringing a soggy weekend followed by a dramatic plunge in temperatures. Rain chances ramp up Saturday afternoon, peaking Sunday with widespread showers and thunderstorms as a south wind gusts up to 25 mph. By Sunday night, the mercury will plummet toward the mid-20s, ushering in a string of sunny but frigid days with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees on Monday before a low in the teens Monday night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. High near 70. South wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.