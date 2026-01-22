Chance Of Rain Through Sunday Night Ahead Of Arctic Blast

January 22, 2026

Showers remain  for the North Escambia area over the next few days as a series of systems move through. While rain chances persist through Saturday, the most significant activity arrives Saturday night and Sunday with a 90% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. A sharp cooling trend follows, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s by Monday night.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

