Century Issues Boil Water Notice For Part Of Hwy. 4A And All Of Backwoods Road





The town of Century has issued a boil water notice for a portion of Highway 4A and Backwoods Road.

The notice for 662-1050 of Highway 4A and all of Backwoods Road.

The boil water notice was issued after a contractor struck a 6-inch water main.

As a precaution, the town advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immunocompromised individuals, infants, or the elderly.

A loss in system pressure could cause back siphonage of contaminants, such as e. coli bacteria, into the water system. water containing E. coli bacteria can be considered safe for drinking and cooking after vigorously boiling the water. Disease symptoms caused by these bacteria may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and possibly jaundice, and any associated headache and fatigue. EPA has set an enforceable drinking water standard for e. coli to reduce the risk of these adverse health effects. Under this standard all drinking water must be free of these bacteria.

The water system is currently collecting samples to determine if the presence of E. coli bacteria exists within the water system. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with question should call the Town of Century at (850) 256-3208.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.