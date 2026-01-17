Century Council Cancels Next Week’s Meeting With Nothing On The Agenda

January 17, 2026

The regular Century Town Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, has been canceled.

The meeting was canceled due to a lack of actionable items for the agenda. The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday, February 3, at 6:15 p.m. at Century Town Hall.

The council generally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:15 p.m., with three exceptions: the second meeting of August will be held on August 25,  the first meeting of November will be November 10 due to election days; and a single meeting will be held in December on December 1.

Pictured: The January 6 meeting of the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

