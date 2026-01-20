Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Is Today

January 20, 2026

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a food distribution Tuesday, January 20, providing 10,000 pounds of food to local residents in need. The giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Attendees should line up facing north on Webb Street.

To receive food, individuals must present a valid identification. The distribution will operate on a first come, first served basis as supplies last. Only one bag or box per person with an ID.

