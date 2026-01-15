Beulah Regional Park To Close Next Week For Improvements

The Beulah Regional Park will temporarily close on January 20 for upgrades and addition of amenities throughout the park. The park is expected to reopen in mid-March, weather permitting.

Improvements to Beulah Regional Park will include four new pickleball courts, fencing, picnic table pavilions, and more. Several ADA upgrades will be made throughout the park, including the addition of two new ADA-compliant parking spaces, sidewalks to and from the parking lot, and improved connectivity to existing amenities. A splash pad is also planned, according to a county graphic.

Drainage enhancements are also planned throughout the park to minimize areas with standing water and improve overall park aesthetics.

Additional upgrades are also underway for the Beulah Senior Citizen Center, including a new basketball court, playground, and walking track resurfacing. The Beulah Senior Citizen Center will remain open while improvements are completed.

Beulah Regional Park is located at 7820 Mobile Highway, and the Beulah Senior Citizen Center is located at 7425 Woodside Road.