AAA: Florida Gas Prices Ease After Spike Last Week

January 26, 2026

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a sharp increase at the pump last week, according to AAA. The state average jumped 14 cents to $2.89 per gallon on Thursday, the highest daily average since December 20th. Since then, prices have begun to ease, slipping 3 cents over the past three days.

AAA expects weekly fluctuations to continue as retailers adjust to both wholesale costs and competitive pricing patterns across the state.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.61. The low price in Escambia County on Sunday night. In North Escambia, a low of $2.54 was available Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“These fluctuations are part of a price‑cycling trend we’ve been seeing for more than a year now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Retail prices tend to rise sharply over a short period, then gradually drift lower. Even with small movements in the oil market, this cycle continues to drive most of the day-to-day volatility at the pump.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 