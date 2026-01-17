A Small Chance Of Snow Remains, But It’s Not Very Likely

One thing is certain — a powerful cold front will bring a chance of precipitation and colder weather. What’s not certain — a chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. But the snow is looking less likely.

The cold front will bring a chance of showers Saturday night. Temperatures are forecast to drop to near freezing Saturday night. Close enough to freezing that the National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow showers very late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. If snow happens, the weather service says there is little or no snow accumulation expected.

By Sunday, it will be cold with a high struggling to reach the middle 40s. Freezing temperatures in the 20s are expected for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights.

(As new forecast details become available during the day on Saturday, we will update this story.)

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.