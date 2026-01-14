A Growing Century Neighborhood Watch Group Holds Second Meeting

January 14, 2026

Monday evening, the new Century Neighborhood Watch group held its second meeting since its inception in December.

Among the guests were an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and sergeant assigned to the ECSO Century Precinct. Two additional members of the public also joined the group.

Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Soul Train Club, located at 150 East Pond Street. The next meeting will be held on February 9, and is open to any interested person, not just residents in the Century town limits or the surrounding area.

Pictured: The ECSO demonstrates a vehicle and emergency lighting Monday evening at a meeting of the Century Neighborhood Watch. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 