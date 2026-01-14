A Growing Century Neighborhood Watch Group Holds Second Meeting

Monday evening, the new Century Neighborhood Watch group held its second meeting since its inception in December.

Among the guests were an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and sergeant assigned to the ECSO Century Precinct. Two additional members of the public also joined the group.

Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Soul Train Club, located at 150 East Pond Street. The next meeting will be held on February 9, and is open to any interested person, not just residents in the Century town limits or the surrounding area.

Pictured: The ECSO demonstrates a vehicle and emergency lighting Monday evening at a meeting of the Century Neighborhood Watch. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.