80’s Night: Ice Flyers Fall 8-6 To Fayetteville

The Ice Flyers hosted the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night for 80’s Night, but despite a thrilling comeback attempt, fell short in a high-scoring affair, losing 8-6 to the visiting Marksmen.

The game got off to a fiery start with former Ice Flyer Sam Dabrowski and Samson Mouland dropping the gloves, energizing the crowd at the Hangar. Fayetteville wasted no time getting on the board, with Trey Fechko scoring early. Marcus Fechko extended the Marksmen’s lead to 2-0 at the 9-minute mark. Tyler Burnie cut the deficit to one for the Ice Flyers, but Marcus Fechko notched his second of the night, giving Fayetteville a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Ice Flyers came out firing in the second period, with Captain Ethan Price scoring just seconds in. Ryan Leith answered back for Fayetteville, but the remainder of the frame belonged to Pensacola. Sam Rhodes tallied two goals, Tyrone Bronte found the back of the net, and Captain Price closed out the period with his second of the night, giving the Ice Flyers a 6-4 lead heading into the final frame.

Despite their comeback, the Marksmen seized control in the third period. Matt Wiesner scored twice, while Shane Murphy and Sam Dabrowski each added goals, propelling Fayetteville to an 8-6 victory.

The Ice Flyers are back in action Saturday night for Mardi Gras Night.