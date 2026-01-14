Pensacola Beach Named Best In The U.S. By National Magazine

Pensacola Beach was recently named the best beach in the United States in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, earning the top spot on the list among prominent beaches in California, Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and more.

For the 38th edition of the Readers’ Choice Awards, respondents from across the globe weighed in on all things travel, with 757,109 voters selecting their favorites. Pensacola Beach claimed the top spot for the best beaches in the U.S., with Condé Nast also highlighting local events and other offerings throughout the area:

“Taking the top spot on this list, Pensacola is so much more than its beach,” writes Condé Nast Traveler. “Venture beyond its perpetually summery sands and discover a thriving arts and culture scene well worth its own full itinerary. The so-called ‘Festival City of the South,’ Pensacola has a fully booked dance card of cultural programming to catch, including Mural Fest, the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, and the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, all of which happen in November and showcase a wide range of regional artistic talent. Add on a revitalized nightlife scene plus a culinary landscape where you can tell the chefs are having fun, and you have the ingredients for a formidable Readers’ Choice Awards winner.”

Pictured top and inset: A sunny winter day on Pensacola Beach. Pictured below: Looking back at Pensacola Beach from the end of the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.