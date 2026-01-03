Two Convicted Felons Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl

January 20, 2026

Two Escambia County convicted felons have been indicted on federal fentanyl trafficking charges.

Ke Anthony Javon Blackmon, 29, and Averee Kathryn Savage, 27, were indicted by a federal grand jury. Each was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, as charged, they each face a minimum mandatory of 10 years up to life imprisonment on the drug charges and a maximum of 15 years imprisonment on the gun charge.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 