Council On Aging of West Florida Reacquires Retired Senior Volunteer Program

January 19, 2026

The Council on Aging of West Florida recently reacquired the AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Escambia County. The program had previously been administered by United Way of West Florida in Escambia for the past 12 years. This amounts to a nearly $100,000 infusion for strengthening and increasing the agency’s robust volunteer program.

“The efforts of our RSVP volunteers strengthen our current programs through volunteer service and furthers our mission by engaging active older adults in roles that give them greater community and a sense of purpose,” says Council on Aging President and CEO Josh Newby.

Council on Aging was the sponsor of RSVP for many years before United Way assumed the grant in 2013. With this new funding, Council on Aging brings the program back home and will leverage the skills and experience of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in the area to bolster services to older adults. These AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will serve as Meals on Wheels drivers, congregate dining site volunteers, and in other support roles for older adults in need. The programs also enable adults over the age of 55 to gain valuable skills through service, helping them gainfully return to the workforce.

Those interested in learning more about the program can call Council on Aging at (850) 432-1475.

