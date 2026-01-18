Snow In Northwest Florida (With Gallery)

For the second year in a row, snow fell in Northwest Florida on Sunday morning.

It was not nearly the amount of snow, up to 10 inches, that fell in North Escambia in 2025, but many people were treated to a light dusting and a few great photo opportunities. However, others, especially across extreme northern Escambia County, didn’t see anything but a few snowflakes.

NorthEscambia.com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.