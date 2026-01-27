Cantonment Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Traffic Stop

An Cantonment man was arrested in Escambia County last week after a traffic stop involving a stolen license plate led to the discovery of trafficking amounts of fentanyl

John Duncan McLean, 35,was charged with first degree felony trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy spotted a blue Dodge Dart traveling north on Bridgedale Road with an Alabama license plate that had been reported stolen. When the deputy activated emergency lights and sirens, McLean turned into a residential driveway on Broussard Street in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located a black sunglass bag containing three syringes and a plastic baggie holding a white powdery substance. The powder field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 8.7 grams.

While McLean denied knowledge of the narcotics and claimed the vehicle belonged to his “boss,” a passenger in the car reportedly told deputies that McLean began throwing “stuff all around the vehicle” once he noticed the patrol unit approaching from behind. The homeowner at the Broussard Street residence told deputies she did not know the men and had the vehicle towed from her property.

McLean remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.