Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing From Deputies At High Speed

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement at high speeds and running a red light

Lederrian Quamon Grandison, 28, was arrested recently on a warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy was patrolling near the intersection of Highway 29 and Pinestead Road on New Year’s Eve when they observed a black Chevrolet Impala exiting the Regency Motel with no tag light. A records check revealed the tag was not assigned to that vehicle.

When the deputy activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle reportedly looped through the parking lot of Smyrna Baptist Church before accelerating back onto Highway 29 northbound. The vehicle then turned east onto Burgess Road, extinguished its headlights, and ran a red light at the intersection of Palafox Street while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputies were able to identify Grandison as the driver through a combination of motel surveillance footage and previous contact with him earlier that day at the Circle K on Kenmore Road and Highway 29. Records indicated that Grandison did not have a valid driver’s license and had a prior conviction for driving without a license in 2019.

Grandison was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond. As a special condition of his bond, a judge has ordered that he is not to drive or be behind the wheel of any motor vehicle.