Extreme Cold Warning: Temps Struggle To Reach Freezing Saturday, Low Around 19

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through noon on Sunday, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday.

Dangerous single digit wind chills are possible with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service, this will likely be an extended duration cold event where temperatures fail to make it barely above freezing Saturday. Temperatures may remain below freezing for up to 36 hours. Wind chills during the day Saturday may stay in the upper teens to lower 20s areawide.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.