West Highway 4 Set To Be Closed Near Highway 97

A portion of West Highway 4 between Highway 97 and Pine Barren Church Road is set to be closed to through traffic beginning Monday through Wednesday while crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured along Pine Barren Church Road.

Residents, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

