Upper 70s For Christmas Eve

December 24, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Christmas Day: Widespread dense fog, mainly before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

