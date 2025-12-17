Tax Collector’s MILO, OneBlood, Help A Neighbor At Thursday Walnut Hill Community Outreach

December 17, 2025

A community outreach event will take place Thursday in Walnut Hill with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO), blood donations with the Big Red Bus, and a donations will be accepted to help neighbors.

MILO Tax Collector Services

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO) will be at the Walnut Hill Community Center on Thursday, December 18, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

MILO offers a convenient way for residents to access essential tax collector services, including:

  • Driver License Services: Renewals, replacements, out-of-state license conversions/reciprocations, and address/name changes.
  • Identification Cards: First-time issuance and renewals.
  • Vehicle Services: Registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and parking placards.
  • Tax Payments: Property tax payments.
  • Business Tax Receipts: Applications and renewals.
  • Certified Driver Transcripts

Written and driving tests are not available at the MILO unit.

Help A Neighbor

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., new socks and new underwear in original packaging will be accepted, along with new blankets with tags attached to help needy individuals in the community.

Blood Donations

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be onsite at the community center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.  Donors will receive a sweatshirt and a $20 egift card.

Location

The Walnut Hill Community Center is located at 7850 Highway 97, just north of the fire department and Ernest Ward Middle School.

Written by William Reynolds 

 