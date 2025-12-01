Tate High Swim Team Make School History At State
December 1, 2025
The Tate High School swim team made school history recently at the FHSAA 3A State Swim Meet in Ocla.
Lauren Armstrong, Audrey Turner, Jordana Wright, Kiley Menser and alternate Izzy Eden became the first Girls 400 Freestyle Relay team in Tate history to make it to the state swim meet.
Tate High results were as follows:
- Lauren Armstrong – 200 Freestyle
- State Selection – 17th seed
- Preliminaries – 17th place
- Lauren Armstrong – 500 Freestyle
- State Selection – 12th seed
- Preliminaries – 16th place
- Finals – 15th place
- Audrey Turner – 100 Backstroke
- State Selection – 17th seed
- Preliminaries – 20th place
- Alex Witte – 50 Freestyle (DIS)
- State Selection – 7th seed
- Finals – 6th place
- Alex Witte – 100 Freestyle (DIS)
- State Selection – 7th seed
- Finals – 6th place
- Lauren Armstrong, Audrey Turner, Jordana Wright, Kiley Menser – Girls 400 Freestyle Relay
- State Selection – 19th seed
- Preliminaries – 18th place
The team is led by Head Coach Kevin Menser and Assistant Coach Katie Eden.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
