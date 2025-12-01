Tate High Swim Team Make School History At State

The Tate High School swim team made school history recently at the FHSAA 3A State Swim Meet in Ocla.

Lauren Armstrong, Audrey Turner, Jordana Wright, Kiley Menser and alternate Izzy Eden became the first Girls 400 Freestyle Relay team in Tate history to make it to the state swim meet.

Tate High results were as follows:

Lauren Armstrong – 200 Freestyle State Selection – 17th seed Preliminaries – 17th place



Lauren Armstrong – 500 Freestyle State Selection – 12th seed Preliminaries – 16th place Finals – 15th place



Audrey Turner – 100 Backstroke State Selection – 17th seed Preliminaries – 20th place



Alex Witte – 50 Freestyle (DIS) State Selection – 7th seed Finals – 6th place



Alex Witte – 100 Freestyle (DIS) State Selection – 7th seed Finals – 6th place



Lauren Armstrong, Audrey Turner, Jordana Wright, Kiley Menser – Girls 400 Freestyle Relay State Selection – 19th seed Preliminaries – 18th place



The team is led by Head Coach Kevin Menser and Assistant Coach Katie Eden.

