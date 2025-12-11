Sunny Thursday, High In The 50s
December 11, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Comments