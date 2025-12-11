Sunny Thursday, High In The 50s

December 11, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

