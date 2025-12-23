Semi Pulls Power Lines Down At Century Shopping Center

A semi truck pulled down power lines in a Century shopping center Tuesday morning.

The truck snagged the low lines in the parking lot and along State Line Road by the Food Giant on North Century Boulevard about 8:35 a.m.

The driver remained in the truck as a precaution until FPL could arrive on scene and ensure that the lines were dead. The driver was not injured.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.