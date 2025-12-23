Santa And Mrs. Claus To Take Last Minute Christmas Eve Trip Through Century, Byrneville

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a last minute trip through Century and Byrneville on Tuesday morning, December 24, with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here.

The trip begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and Whataburger.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century on a fire truck on Christmas Eve 2024. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.