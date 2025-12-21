Photos: ‘Holiday With The Horses’ (And Santa) At Cantonment Horse Rescue

Santa Claus made a special appearance Saturday for “Holidays with Horses” at Panhandle Equine Rescue in Cantonment.

Click here for a photo gallery.

The free event took place at the non-profit horse rescue on East Chipper Road. Photos with Santa were available for a donation, and attendees were invited to visit with the rescue’s full-sized and miniature horses.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



