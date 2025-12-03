Pera ‘Allen’ Adams

Pera “Allen” Adams, 79, completed his earthly journey at Harbor Hospice of Houston, Texas on October 16, 2025. He was born in Orange, Texas on September 7, 1946, to Claude Patrice and Jimmie Lee (Fulton) Adams. Allen spent his formative years in Escambia County, Florida where his artistic gifts began to flourish. Allen is a Tate High School and Pensacola Junior College Alumnus. He was an Arthur Murry dance instructor for a while, but it was with his natural artistic talent and a keen discerning eye that Allen began his career in Pensacola, Florida at an advertising department where his illustrations brought ideas to life. It wasn’t long before the pulse of larger cities called to him and Allen soon discovered that the world was wide and waiting. Allen answered the call – first to New Orleans, Louisiana and eventually to Houston, Texas.

After leaving Pensacola, Allen spent some time working in non-artistic fields as well, working at an optometrist office and Texas Power and Light. He adored New Orleans; for the culture, music, and food, but most of all, the architecture. After moving to Houston, he would return to visit New Orleans as often as the opportunity arose. He loved cooking and was an enthusiastic fan of Elvis Presley.

Allen was his own biggest critic and often cynical but whether designing for ad agencies, painting murals in homes, preparing authentic New Orleans-style cuisine, or infusing countless spaces with color, movement, and life, he lived his life through art. He saw the world differently and invited others to see it through his eyes. An artistic soul in the most intense way; imaginative, expressive, endlessly creative and unapologetically himself- Allen made life more colorful and interesting for those around him.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Cary Adams and Michael Adams, his niece Taunja Adams, and by his former wife and best friend, Norma Louise (Buechner) Adams. Though Allen had no children of his own he leaves behind a nephew, Tony, and three nieces, Tina, Angela, and Karla.

Allen’s legacy lives on in his artwork, his stories, and the indelible mark he left on those who knew him. His life is a reminder that beauty and art can be found in the details–and that courage can be found in following where the heart leads.

Allen will be laid to rest on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Harris County Eastern Gate Cemetery in Crosby, Texas.