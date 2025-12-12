Near 70 Today, Drastically Colder By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.