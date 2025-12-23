Mostly Sunny, High Around 76 Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Christmas Day: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.