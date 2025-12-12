Molino Christmas Parade Is Saturday

December 12, 2025

This year’s Molino Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

The parade will travel Crabtree Church Road from Molino Road to the Don Sutton Ballpark. Family fun activities, inflatables, food trucks and pictures with Santa at noon in the ballpark, following the parade.

All proceeds from the parade, which is coordinated by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino, will go to families in need in the North Escambia area.

The parade was rescheduled from December 6 due to weather.

Line up will be in a field at 4325 Crabtree Church Road at 10 a.m. Vehicles are $50, UTVs are $30, and horses are $20 each. No dirt bikes or ATVs are allowed. For more information, contact Kimberly King at Marcus Pointe, (850) 479-8337 ext. 136. To register online, click here.

Pictured: The 2024 Molino Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

