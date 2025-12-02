Kenneth Wayne Rodgers

Kenneth Wayne Rodgers, age 62, passed away on November 25, 2025, at his home in Atmore, AL. Kenny was born on November 29, 1962, in Butler, AL, a son of Herman and the late Donnie Lane Rodgers. Kenny served in the Army National Guard. During his years of employment, Kenny worked as a funeral director, truck driver, and an ordained minister.

In addition to his mother, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Francis (Smith) Rodgers, and one unborn child.

Kenny is survived by his father, Herman Rodgers; two sons, Jonathan (Danielle) Rodgers and Joshua Rodgers; four grandchildren: Ryver (Mia), Blakeleigh, Jaxon, and Hayden; his brother, Richard (Sandy) Rodgers; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Tew officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville, AL.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to help with funeral expenses.