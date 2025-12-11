Jesse LaCoste Of Cantonment Gets 10 Years For Grand Theft, Contractor Fraud

Thursday, embattled contractor Jesse Wayne LaCoste of Cantonment was sentenced to 10 years in prison

It October, an Escambia County jury deliberated for just over an hour before convicting LaCoste of grand theft and contractor fraud, both second degree felonies.

He had faced up to 30 years in prison, and still faces trail on additional similar charges in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties .

LaCoste was originally indicted on one count of racketeering and two counts of organized fraud.

The indictment alleged that between June 2018 and August 2022, LaCoste unlawfully managed LaCoste Construction Group, LLC and LaCoste General Contractors LLC by engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity, involving forgery, perjury, false official statements, theft, and insurance fraud.

According to investigators, LaCoste allegedly defrauded homeowners, their insurance companies, subcontractors and suppliers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties of more than $2 million. LaCoste also allegedly forged and falsified applications to obtain his county and state contractor licenses.

LaCoste’s brother-in-law, Matthew Banks, is awaiting trial on similar racketeering and other contracting-related charges.