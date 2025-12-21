Ice Flyers Fall To Huntsville On Star Wars Night At The Hangar (With Gallery)

The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-1 Saturday night during Star Wars Night at the Hanger.

The Havoc came out flying and controlled much of the play through the opening period, testing the Ice Flyers’ resolve early.

The first period belonged to Huntsville, with Connor Galloway finding the back of the net for the game’s opening goal. The Havoc extended their lead shortly after, and the Ice Flyers headed into the first intermission down 2-0.

The second period saw a more evenly matched contest, with both teams battling hard but neither able to break through. The Havoc registered 7 shots on goal while the Ice Flyers generated 10 shots, but the scoreboard remained unchanged heading into the final frame.

The third period saw the Ice Flyers battle back, but it wouldn’t be enough. Huntsville’s Cole Reginato extended the lead to 3-0 early in the final frame. Tyler German finally put the Ice Flyers on the board later in the period, but the team couldn’t find the momentum needed to complete the comeback. Huntsville’s Giovanna Procopio added another goal shortly after, and Cole Reginato sealed the deal with an empty net goal to secure the victory for the Havoc.

The Ice Flyers will look to regroup Sunday as they take on the Macon Mayhem.