Huntsville Havoc Defeats The Pensacola Ice Flyers

The Ice Flyers hosted College Night at the Hangar, squaring off against the Huntsville Havoc in what would prove to be a hard-fought battle that went down to the wire. The Havoc came out flying and controlled much of the play through the opening two periods, testing the Ice Flyers’ resolve early and often.

The first period belonged to Huntsville, with Matt Allen finding the back of the net for the game’s opening goal. The Ice Flyers struggled to find a goal of their own outshooting the Havoc 10 to 8.

For more photos, click here.

The second period saw more of the same, with Huntsville continuing to dominate possession and create scoring chances. Dawson Sciarrino dropped the gloves during the period, and the physical play seemed to inject some energy into the Ice Flyers’ game. Still, Allen struck again, this time capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity to extend the Havoc’s lead to 2-0. The frustration was evident as the Ice Flyers searched for answers.

But if the second period showcased the Ice Flyers’ grit, the third period revealed their character. Sciarrino wasted no time getting Pensacola on the board early in the final frame, cutting the Huntsville lead in half and breathing life into the home crowd. Just two minutes later, Cam Gaudette capitalized on the momentum shift, tying the game at 2-2 and sending the Hangar into a frenzy.

The comeback wasn’t complete yet. Captain Ethan Price gave the Ice Flyers their first lead of the night with a short-handed goal. However, Huntsville refused to go away quietly. Ethan Lindsay answered back for the Havoc, knotting the score once again and forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, it was all Ice Flyers. After coming back from two goals down, Zack Bross played hero, finding the back of the net in overtime to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory and send the College Night crowd home happy.

The team will now take a few well-deserved days off to celebrate the holidays with family and friends before returning to the Hangar on December 20th for Star Wars Night, where they’ll face off against the Havoc once again.