Here’s The Christmas Closure And Trash Schedule You Need To Know

December 23, 2025

Here’s the Christmas closure list for government offices and the trash schedule you need to know.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 and  Thursday Dec. 26.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
  • Escambia County Administration
  • Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Escambia County Waste Services Administration
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Normal Escambia County operations will resume Friday, Dec. 26.

TAX COLLECTOR

Escambia County Tax Collector offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24-Friday, Dec. 26,

PERDIDO LANDFILL

  • The Perdido Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Thursday, Dec. 25.
  • The landfill will reopen with regular hours Friday, Dec. 26.

ECAT

  • ECAT administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25. Customer service offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 25.
  • ECAT will run modified holiday service Wednesday, Dec. 24:
    • The last bus will depart from ECAT at 5:30 p.m.
    • Commuter Route 60 will depart from ECAT at 6 p.m.
  • FlexTransit will run regular service Wednesday, Dec. 24.
  • ECAT will not run regular bus service or FlexTransit service Thursday, Dec. 25.
  • Regular bus service and FlexTransit service will resume Friday, Dec. 26.

ESCAMBIA CLERK OF THE COURT

  • All offices of the Clerk of Court and Comptroller will be closed in observance of Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25.
  • The Clerk’s offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Century Courthouse, and the Public Records Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 26.
  • The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 31.
  • All offices of the Clerk of Court and Comptroller will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Thursday, Jan. 1.

ECUA

ECUA offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday,

Thursday, Dec. 25 collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 26, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday for all residential and commercial customers.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday.

Century trash collection will be on Wednesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday is the normal collection day.

