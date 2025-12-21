Goats In Pajamas, Acres Of Christmas Lights, Hayride And More At Bratt Ranch

The Runamuck Ranch in Bratt has tens of thousands of Christmas lights, and you are invited to stop by and see them, take a hayride, enjoy a warm fire and treats, and more.

And see the goats in pajamas, including twin boys born about a week ago.

The lights display will be open Tuesday, Christmas, and Friday from 5:30 until 9 p.m.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small foot bridge into the Christmas wonderland. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, and other displays.

Concessions are available — hot cocoa, S’mores, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, water and coffee including lattes and Americanos. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs

Runamuck Ranch is located at 4951 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs and lights. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured: The Christmas lights display and goats in pajamas at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt on Saturday night, December 20.. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.