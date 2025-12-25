First Responders Put On Christmas Light Show For Children’s Hospital Patients

December 25, 2025

The Child, the Child sleeping in the night
He will bring us goodness and light.
He will bring us goodness and light.

Local first responders gathered outside the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart Christmas Eve night. Children and families inside watched as the first responders gathered outside waving, every emergency light flashing. A few minutes to say they care about the children inside and shine a little light for those who can’t be home this Christmas.

The Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Pensacola Fire Department, Escambia County Fire Rescue and more made Christmas a bit brighter for those in the children’s hospital.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

