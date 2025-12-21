FHP: Traffic Stop On Pine Forest Road Leads To DUI, Drug And Weapon Charges

December 21, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man for DUI, drug, and firearm charges Saturday on Pine Forest Road.

Troopers were conducting a speed enforcement operation when they stopped 28-year-old Kordell DeShawn Johnson for doing 60 mph in his Jeep in a 45 mph zone. Johnson told troopers that he had marijuana and a firearm in his vehicle.

He exited the vehicle, and a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was removed from his waistband, according to FHP. A book bag in the vehicle was located and searched; troopers reported finding 98 grams of marijuana, a scale, baggies, and rolling papers. Johnson also had a “large amount” of cash in small denominations on his person.

He was taken into custody after a DUI investigation.

Johnson was charged with DUI, no driver’s license, carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 