Escambia Schools Announce Top 5 Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County Public Schools released the top five finalists for ECPS Teacher of the Year.

The five finalists are as follows, listed in alphabetical order:

Courtney Geiger — Lipscomb Elementary School

David Dawson — Pine Forest High School

Trinity Barnett — Blue Angels Elementary School

Kathryn Cody — Booker Washington High School

Cameron Peters — Bailey Middle School

The overall Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in the coming months, and honored, along with all district teachers of the year, at a special event.