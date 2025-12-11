Escambia Schools Announce Top 5 Teachers Of The Year
December 11, 2025
Escambia County Public Schools released the top five finalists for ECPS Teacher of the Year.
The five finalists are as follows, listed in alphabetical order:
- Courtney Geiger — Lipscomb Elementary School
- David Dawson — Pine Forest High School
- Trinity Barnett — Blue Angels Elementary School
- Kathryn Cody — Booker Washington High School
- Cameron Peters — Bailey Middle School
The overall Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in the coming months, and honored, along with all district teachers of the year, at a special event.
Comments