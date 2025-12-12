Escambia Man SentencedFor Cyberstalking, Sending Obscene Material To Young Girls

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for cyberstalking and sending obscene materials to minor females.

Charles M. Schmaltz, 29, was sentenced to five years.

Court documents reflect that the defendant communicated with multiple minor females between 2022 and 2024 by utilizing 10 or more social media accounts to contact them. The minor females, and later their parents, repeatedly requested that the Schmaltz strop communicating with them.

Instead, the Schmaltz sent sexually explicit content to the minor females, including extremely graphic communications. The minor females in this case ranged in age from nine to 15 years old. Schmaltz was eventually caught through the work of a multi-agency investigation in North Florida and South Alabama, where some of the victims were located.

Upon his release, Schmaltz will be supervised for five years by a United States Probation Officer and have to comply with sexual offender treatment. He faces additional state charges in Alabama.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department in South Alabama. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.