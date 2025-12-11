Escambia Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty, Firearm Charge

December 11, 2025

An Escambia County man has been convicted of animal cruelty and a firearm charge.

Joseph Henry Broxson, 23 was found guilty by a jury of aggravated animal abuse and discharging a firearm on a residential property .

In the early morning hours of December 29, 2024, Broxson shot his neighbor’s one-year-old dog named Tank. Prosecutors said Tank and another dog got out of their fenced yard and walked into Broxson’s backyard. Broxson told Escambia County Sheriff deputies that the dogs were “snooping around” in his backyard and said they barked and growled.

Broxson said that he was so afraid of the dogs that he went inside his home to arm himself with his firearm. He then went back outside to the front yard and discovered that the dogs were walking in the street, several houses away. Broxson said he waited in his front yard for the dogs to walk past his house again and shot at them, striking Tank multiple times. Tank made a full recovery.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 21, 2026, before Judge Amy Brodersen.

