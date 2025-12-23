Escambia Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Death Of Young Woman

December 23, 2025

An Escambia County man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Alexander King was traveling southbound on Blue Angel Parkway just before 6 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with two vehicles that were traveling northbound. A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased; an update on the conditions of the drivers of the northbound vehicles was not provided.

Family members have identified the victim as 23-year-old Caitlin Breault. According to a GoFundMe created by family, she was a kindergarten teacher, a loving mother to a 13-month-old son, and just eight days away from her eight-month wedding anniversary.

The GoFundMe notes that money raised will go toward her funeral costs, along with medical bills for her mother and grandmother-in-law, who were also injured in the accident.

King is being held without bond on the DUI manslaughter charge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 