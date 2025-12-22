ECUA Reports 1,000 Gallon Sewage Spill On Pine Forest Road In Cantonment

December 22, 2025

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) reported a sanitary sewer overflow on Sunday on Pine Forest Road in Cantonment.

The 1,000 gallon spill was due to a broken force main in the 2800 block of Pine Forest Road, just south of West Roberts Road.  The spill was over 1,000 gallons and contained to the immediate area, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The spill occurred between 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

After crews recovered the remains of the spill, they cleaned and sprayed the area with biocide, according to ECUA.

Written by William Reynolds 

 