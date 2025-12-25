Dedria’s Gift Makes Christmas Donation For Century Nursing Home Residents

Dedria’s Gift made a Christmas gift for the residents of the Century Center for Rehabilitation & Healing again this year

Dedria’s Gift honors the memory of Dedria Robinson who was killed 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11. The group annually provides school supplies for hundreds of children in the Century area.

Pictured: Sonja Straughn, Linda Jackson, Dedria’s mom Rita Robinson, and Dedria’s grandma Alice Perryman Submitted image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.