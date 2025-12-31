Charles Allen Nichols

Charles Allen Nichols, long-life resident of Pensacola, Florida, was called home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Born in Pensacola, Florida, on February 24, 1986.

Charles was the beloved son of Gregory W. Nichols and Arlene D. Nichols. He was a cherished brother to Michael J. Nichols and brother-in-law to Megan Nichols. His affectionate spirit lives in the hearts of his adored nieces, Kaitlynn and Lainey Nichols. Though preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, C. B. Nichols, Sr. and Daphene Nichols; his maternal grandparents, Earl Douglas, Jr., Alice Walters, and step-grandfather, Thomas Walters; his uncles, C. B. Nichols, Jr. and Jeff Nichols; his aunt, Lynn (Uncle Mike) Stewart; and his first cousin, Ryan Nichols. Charles’s memory will continue to be honored through his surviving family, including a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Charles received his education from Escambia Public Schools and Jubilee Christian Academy. He was a member of First Pentecostal Church where he was a Champion Bible Quizzer in his youth.

His career as a Journeyman HVAC systems specialist was marked by his membership in the Sheet Metal Workers National Association. Charles took pride in his work, applying his skills with precision and care.

As a young boy Charles enjoyed playing football and baseball at Bellview ballpark which began a love for Alabama Football “Roll Tide”.

Charles’s memory will forever be a blessing to all who were touched by his kindness and friendship.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Daniel Strobel officiating.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.