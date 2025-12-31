Charles Allen Nichols

December 31, 2025

Charles Allen Nichols, long-life resident of Pensacola, Florida, was called home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Born in Pensacola, Florida, on February 24, 1986.

Charles was the beloved son of Gregory W. Nichols and Arlene D. Nichols. He was a cherished brother to Michael J. Nichols and brother-in-law to Megan Nichols. His affectionate spirit lives in the hearts of his adored nieces, Kaitlynn and Lainey Nichols. Though preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, C. B. Nichols, Sr. and Daphene Nichols; his maternal grandparents, Earl Douglas, Jr., Alice Walters, and step-grandfather, Thomas Walters; his uncles, C. B. Nichols, Jr. and Jeff Nichols; his aunt, Lynn (Uncle Mike) Stewart; and his first cousin, Ryan Nichols. Charles’s memory will continue to be honored through his surviving family, including a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Charles received his education from Escambia Public Schools and Jubilee Christian Academy. He was a member of First Pentecostal Church where he was a Champion Bible Quizzer in his youth.

His career as a Journeyman HVAC systems specialist was marked by his membership in the Sheet Metal Workers National Association. Charles took pride in his work, applying his skills with precision and care.

As a young boy Charles enjoyed playing football and baseball at Bellview ballpark which began a love for Alabama Football “Roll Tide”.

Charles’s memory will forever be a blessing to all who were touched by his kindness and friendship.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Daniel Strobel officiating.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 