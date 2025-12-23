Century Woman, Atmore Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

December 23, 2025

The Atmore Police Department charged a Century woman and an Atmore man after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of illegal narcotics. According to Sgt. Darrell McMann, an officer stopped the vehicle on Highway 21 after the driver failed to dim their high beams for oncoming traffic.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Heather Fails of Century, and the passenger as 27-year-old Cody McNeil of Atmore. During the interaction, the officer noted suspicious behavior and received consent to search the vehicle.

APD said the search revealed methamphetamine and marijuana.

Both Fails and McNeil were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree. Both were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

