Century Christmas Parade, Sheriff’s Movie Night Showing ‘The Grinch’ Are Friday

The Century Christmas Parade will be held Friday afternoon, followed by a Sheriff’s Movie Night with a free showing of “The Grinch” at Anthony Pleasant Park

Christmas Parade

The Century Christmas Parade will line up at PSC on East Hecker Road beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will roll at 4 p.m. from East Hecker to Mayo Street to East Front Street to Jefferson Avenue. The parade will then travel Jefferson Avenue to West Highway 4, ending at Anthony Pleasant Park.

For a parade entry form, click here. For more information, call Shelisa at (850) 256-3135.

Sheriff’s Movie Night

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will present “The Grinch” at 5:30 p.m. on a big outdoor screen, following the Century Christmas Parade, at Anthony Pleasant Park. Free hotdogs and hamburgers will be served, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for seating.

The Sheriff’s Movie Night is presented by Sheriff Chip Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation.

File photos.