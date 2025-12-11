Cantonment Sexual Predator Charged With Absconding

December 11, 2025

A Cantonment sexual predator remains behind bars in the Escambia County Jail after vacating his permanent residence without notifying authorities, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradford Anthony McKune, 55, was charged with four felony sexual predator violations.

According to an arrest report, McKune moved away from 960 Rose Petal Lane six months ago but failed to report the change as required to the Sheriff’s Office and the driver’s license office. Authorities said he also provided false registration information to the Florida Sex Offender/Predator registry.

According to state records, McKune was convicted of sexual battery of a child in 2004 in Pasco County, Florida, and required to maintain his registration as a sexual predator.

He is due back in court on December 23.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 