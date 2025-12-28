Cantonment Man Charged As ‘Super Speeder’ For 124 MPH Street Racing On I-110

A 19-year-old Cantonment man was arrested recently under Florida “super speeder” law after allegedly being clocked at 124 mph on I-10 in Escambia County.

Aden Michael Lewis was charged with operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was monitoring northbound traffic on I-110 just south of Fairfield Drive and observed two vehicles approaching at a high rate of speed that appeared to street racing, according to an arrest report. As the 2003 Nissan 350Z driven by Lewis overtook the other vehicle, the trooper clocked the vehicle at 124 mph in the posted 65 mph zone.

Lewis told the trooper that the was enticed by a Blue BMW to race, the report states.

The trooper described the incident at “wanton disregard to the motoring public” in the arrest report.