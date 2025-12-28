Cantonment Man Charged As ‘Super Speeder’ For 124 MPH Street Racing On I-110

December 28, 2025

A 19-year-old Cantonment man was arrested recently under Florida “super speeder” law after allegedly being clocked at 124 mph on I-10 in Escambia County.

Aden Michael Lewis was charged with operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was monitoring northbound traffic on I-110 just south of Fairfield Drive and observed two vehicles approaching at a high rate of speed that appeared to street racing, according to an arrest report. As the 2003 Nissan 350Z driven by Lewis overtook the other vehicle, the trooper clocked the vehicle at 124 mph in the posted 65 mph zone.

Lewis told the trooper that the was enticed by a Blue BMW to race, the report states.

The trooper described the incident at “wanton disregard to the motoring public” in the arrest report.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 