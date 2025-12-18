Cantonment Man Charged As ‘Super Speeder’ For 102 MPH On Highway 29

December 18, 2025

A 21-year-old Cantonment man was charged under Florida’s “super speeder” law after troopers say he was clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 29.

Andrew Thomas Heck was charged with operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was northbound on Highway 29 near Nine Mile Road when he met a red passenger vehicle that was traveling at 102 mph in the posted 45 mph zone, according to an FHP report. The trooper conducted a traffic stop just north of Nine Mile Road.

He was immediately placed under arrest. Heck, according to the report, told the trooper that he had “no reason to be going that fast.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 