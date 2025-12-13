Beulah Bash Going On Today At The Equestrian Center

December 13, 2025

The 5th Annual Beulah Bash is going on Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Last year, more than 6,000 people joined the festivities at the family friendly day packed with holiday cheer and community fun, including:

  • Over 120 Craft Vendors – Perfect for last-minute holiday shopping
  • Judged Car Show – Classic rides and unique vehicles on display
  • Food Trucks – Delicious eats for every craving
  • Free Kids’ Activities – Face painting, inflatables, and more
  • Free Photos with Santa – Capture magical memories
  • Free Sleigh Rides & Pony Rides – A holiday experience like no other

For a photo gallery from 2024, click here.

Admission and all events are free.

Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Bash. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

