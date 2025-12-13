Beulah Bash Going On Today At The Equestrian Center
December 13, 2025
The 5th Annual Beulah Bash is going on Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Last year, more than 6,000 people joined the festivities at the family friendly day packed with holiday cheer and community fun, including:
- Over 120 Craft Vendors – Perfect for last-minute holiday shopping
- Judged Car Show – Classic rides and unique vehicles on display
- Food Trucks – Delicious eats for every craving
- Free Kids’ Activities – Face painting, inflatables, and more
- Free Photos with Santa – Capture magical memories
- Free Sleigh Rides & Pony Rides – A holiday experience like no other
For a photo gallery from 2024, click here.
Admission and all events are free.
Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Bash. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
