Beulah Bash Going On Today At The Equestrian Center

The 5th Annual Beulah Bash is going on Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Last year, more than 6,000 people joined the festivities at the family friendly day packed with holiday cheer and community fun, including:

Over 120 Craft Vendors – Perfect for last-minute holiday shopping

– Perfect for last-minute holiday shopping Judged Car Show – Classic rides and unique vehicles on display

– Classic rides and unique vehicles on display Food Trucks – Delicious eats for every craving

– Delicious eats for every craving Free Kids’ Activities – Face painting, inflatables, and more

– Face painting, inflatables, and more Free Photos with Santa – Capture magical memories

– Capture magical memories Free Sleigh Rides & Pony Rides – A holiday experience like no other

For a photo gallery from 2024, click here.

Admission and all events are free.

Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Bash. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.